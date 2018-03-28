European lawmaker faces accusations of defaming Romania

BUCHAREST, Romania — A Romanian European Parliament lawmaker has been summoned to explain comments he made in the EU parliament that allegedly defamed his country — an increasingly sensitive issue in Romania.

Cristian Preda will answer accusations Wednesday in Bucharest before a seven-member committee that he spoke ill of Romania when he criticized the ruling party and two prime ministers.

The development comes as the ruling Social Democratic Party considers introducing a law that would sanction people who lie or defame Romania abroad. The proposal has been criticized by press freedom groups, among others.