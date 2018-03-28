Ex-Minneapolis FBI agent accused of leaking file to media
MINNEAPOLIS — A former FBI agent in Minnesota is charged with leaking secret documents to a national media organization.
Terry J. Albury faces two counts of unauthorized disclosure of national
The charges say one document relates to how the FBI assesses confidential informants.
Albury's attorneys say he accepts full responsibility, and that as the only African-American agent in Minnesota, his actions were driven by a commitment to national security and addressing systemic biases in the FBI.
The local FBI office referred questions to the Justice Department, which declined comment.
The charges don't name a news organization, but the date listed for one document Albury allegedly shared was published by The Intercept last year.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions pledged last year to crack down on government leaks.
