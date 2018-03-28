Ex-TCU QB Trevone Boykin arrested for aggravated assault

MANSFIELD, Texas — Former TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin has been arrested on an aggravated assault charge after his girlfriend accused him of beating her severely at his home in North Texas.

A police statement says Boykin was arrested at his Mansfield, Texas, home Wednesday after Mansfield police reviewed footage of a March 21 incident captured by Boykin's security video system.

He's been booked into the Mansfield city jail and remains without bond, pending arraignment.

The Seattle Seahawks released the 24-year-old Boykin from its practice squad Tuesday. That was after WFAA-TV in Dallas posted an interview with Boykin's girlfriend in which she alleged he broke her jaw.