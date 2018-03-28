Florida State lifts ban on alcohol for Greek organizations
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University has lifted its ban on alcohol and social functions by fraternities, sororities and student organizations, months after the death of a fraternity pledge at an off-campus party.
Hecht said the lifting of the ban would allow all parties to assess the changes before the fall.
Florida State suspended all fraternities and sororities Nov. 6, three days after the death of 20-year old Andrew Coffey due to alcohol poisoning. Fraternities and sororities were reinstated two months later.