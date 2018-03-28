French far-right to join tribute to slain Jewish woman
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PARIS — Far-right French leader Marine Le Pen is insisting on attending a march in
Her National Front party called on members to attend silent marches in Paris and around the country Wednesday in tribute to 85-year-old Mireille Knoll, stabbed in what authorities call an anti-Semitic attack.
The head of the CRIF Jewish group said the National Front and members of the far-left would not be welcome at the marches because of anti-Semitic sentiment among their members.
Le Pen tweeted Wednesday that the CRIF can't stop her from attending. She has sought to distance herself from anti-Semitism that stained her party in the past, instead focusing anger on immigrants and Islamic extremists.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police officer shot in northeast Calgary; suspect found dead after search
-
Province announces new rules for smoking dope, fines could reach $2,000
-
Calgary homicide victim, Nadia El-Dib, remembered as 'a very beautiful girl'
-
CTV Atlantic announces Kalin Mitchell as new meteorologist to replace Cindy Day