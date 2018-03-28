Greek airline Aegean invests billions in new Airbus planes

ATHENS, Greece — Greek airline Aegean says it will buy 30 new Airbus aircraft, with the option for an additional 12, as it seeks to renew and expand its fleet.

Aegean said Wednesday it was signing a memorandum of understanding with Airbus for 30 A320neo and A321neo. Along with the option for the additional dozen, the deal is worth $5 billion at list prices, making it the largest private investment in Greece, the airline said. Airlines often negotiate lower figures to the list prices.

The signing of the final purchase agreement is expected in June.