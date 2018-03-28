Happy Family Special: Mom mistook labour for bad Chinese food
PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Florida woman awoke to what she believed were the consequences of a bad dish of General Tso's chicken, but instead had an unexpected baby in arms three hours later.
Amerson says she's never felt many pregnancy symptoms and didn't notice much weight gain.
Although the Chinese food was absolved of blame, Amerson says she may never look at it the same way again.
___
Information from: Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, http://www.pensacolanewsjournal.com
