Israel disturbed by Polish treatment of anti-racism activist

JERUSALEM — Israel's Foreign Ministry says it is "very disturbed" that a Polish official has verbally attacked a leading anti-racism activist who spoke about Polish anti-Semitism at a recent conference in Jerusalem.

Spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon tweeted Wednesday that "this is not the way to deal with anti-Semitism — in Poland or anywhere!"

Rafal Pankowski, head of the Never Again association, gave a presentation last week at the Global Forum for Combating Anti-Semitism in Jerusalem in which he described examples of anti-Semitic rhetoric in Poland that have accompanied a controversial new Holocaust speech law.