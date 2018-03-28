Italy makes 2nd arrest in as many days of suspect extremist

ROME — Police in northern Italy say they have arrested a Moroccan-Italian man accused of participation in the Islamic State group by spreading its propaganda online.

Twenty-three-year-old Elmahdi Halili was arrested Wednesday in Turin. A police statement says searches are being carried out elsewhere for Italians who have converted to Islam and are active in radicalization campaigns.

The operation came a day after police in southern Foggia arrested an Egyptian imam accused of preaching extremist and violent interpretations of Islam to children.