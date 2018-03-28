Kim, Xi portray strong ties after N. Korean leader's visit

BEIJING — With smiles and firm handshakes, North Korea and China are using a surprise summit this week to show that despite recent tensions, Pyongyang still has a powerful backer and Beijing will not be sidelined in discussions about the fate of its unpredictable neighbour .

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's secretive talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing appear aimed at improving both countries' positions ahead of Kim's anticipated meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and President Donald Trump in the coming weeks.