Kosovo truckers protest against Albania's 1st toll road
TIRANA, Albania — Truck drivers from Kosovo have held a peaceful protest against Albania's first planned toll road.
Local media report that 150 empty trucks from Kosovo crossed the border Wednesday holding banners with messages such as "We are not lifting borders, we are installing borders."
Albanian authorities this week started testing the toll road, where drivers will pay between 2.5 and 22.5 euros ($3.08-$27.79).
