Kremlin says it is open to summit with Trump
MOSCOW — The Kremlin says it is still open to a summit meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump despite the fact that the U.S. earlier this week ordered the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats from the country.
The United States, European Union nations and other countries this week expelled more than 150 Russian diplomats in response to the nerve agent poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain.
Earlier this month, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone conversation agreed to hold a bilateral meeting.
Asked if the summit was still on the table, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday that Russia is "certainly" open to it and that it depends on whether the U.S. still wants a meeting, too.
