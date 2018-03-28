Man convicted in deaths tied to 'Real Housewives' guest star

PATERSON, N.J. — A man charged in a double homicide involving a burning car owned by a woman who often appeared on "Real Housewives of New Jersey" has been convicted.

Gerry Thomas and his roommate were charged in the March 2017 deaths of two men found inside a burning car. Prosecutors contended Williams was part of a robbery that led to the deaths and was involved in a coverup by torching the car.

The 29-year-old Paterson man was found guilty Wednesday of felony murder, aggravated arson and attempted robbery. He was acquitted of two counts of murder and weapons offences . His roommate's trial is later this year.

Thomas now faces a possible life term when he's sentenced May 18.