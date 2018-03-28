Man sentenced to 40 years for raping 12-year-old in 2013

SLIDELL, La. — A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to forcibly raping a 12-year-old girl in 2013.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that 61-year-old Jose David Raibstein was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison.

North Shore District Attorney Warren Montgomery said in a statement that the victim had been visiting Raibstein's home when he raped her during the night.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office obtained a warrant for the man's arrest after family member reported Raibstein to police, but he fled to Honduras, where he is also a citizen.

Although the Honduran government refused to extradite him, Raibstein was arrested in Texas in 2015.

