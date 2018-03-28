Man to be sentenced for University of Hawaii concert scam
A
A
Share via Email
HONOLULU — A North Carolina man who prosecutors say scammed the University of Hawaii out of $200,000 by lying about his ability to secure Stevie Wonder for a fundraiser concert will be sentenced Wednesday.
The sentencing comes nearly a year-and-a-half after Marc Hubbard pleaded guilty to wire fraud. His sentencing has been postponed several times. The day before his sentencing was scheduled last month, he filed a motion asking to take back his guilty plea.
He says he's innocent and was coerced into pleading guilty because he feared prosecutors would reveal he
As part of a plea deal, prosecutors will recommend his sentence run concurrently with the six-years he's serving for a similar Pennsylvania case.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Calgary homicide victim, Nadia El-Dib, remembered as 'a very beautiful girl'
-
Driver goes 76 km/h over posted speed limit while on wrong side of Nova Scotia highway: police
-
Halifax police say Corvette stolen from underground parking garage
-
Accused murderer had grudge against man delivering pizza: Crown lawyer