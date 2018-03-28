Markets Right Now: Stocks edge lower in early trade
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street as losses in technology companies and retailers offset gains elsewhere in the market.
Apple fell 1.3
Bank of America and Merck each rose 1
The S&P 500 index fell 8 points, or 0.3
The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 22 points, or 0.1
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.75
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'I just want to cut men’s hair’: Immigrant hairstylists find difficulty in Ontario licensing exam
-
Calgary homicide victim, Nadia El-Dib, remembered as 'a very beautiful girl'
-
CTV Atlantic announces Kalin Mitchell as new meteorologist to replace Cindy Day
-
Boy in Nova Scotia seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle near school