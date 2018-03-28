Mom sues school district over letting in fake police officer

AKRON, Ohio — An Ohio woman is suing a school district for allowing a man accused of handcuffing and assaulting students under the guise of a fake "scared straight" program into her son's elementary school.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the $24 million federal lawsuit claims the Akron school district violated her son's constitutional rights. The suit claims the district failed to take measures against "violent and abusive individuals."

Twenty-six-year-old Christopher Hendon was recently sentenced to nearly six years in prison after pleading guilty to charges including kidnapping and impersonating a police officer.

The lawsuit doesn't name the mother or her son, using initials instead of their names.