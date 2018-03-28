North Carolina officer shoots, wounds suspect after chase
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A North Carolina police officer has shot and wounded a suspect after a chase.
Greensboro police shot and wounded a man Tuesday afternoon who was in a car investigators had linked to the shooting and wounding of a 16-year-old-girl earlier this week.
Police spokeswoman Susan Danielsen said in a news release that around 3:45 p.m. officers stopped the vehicle.
Danielsen said two people in the vehicle ran. She said a K9 officer and his dog caught up with one the suspects, who raised a handgun. She says the officer then fired several rounds, hitting the suspect at least once.
The man was taken to a hospital and was in guarded condition.
The officer wasn't hurt.
The names and races of the officer and the suspect weren't immediately released.
