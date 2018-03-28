Official cites need to expand, add amenities to Cliff Walk

NEWPORT, R.I. — Officials in Newport are looking to add more restrooms along the city's famed Cliff Walk, as long lines at current restrooms have become a common problem.

Newport grounds supervisor Scott Wheeler says people are lined up all day during the weekends, and there is a need to plan for a new set of restrooms. He spoke to both the Cliff Walk Commission and the Tree and Open Space Commission on Tuesday night, citing the demand for more restrooms.