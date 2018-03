Official: New Peru president to keep summit ban on Maduro

LIMA, Peru — A Peruvian official says new President Martin Vizcarra will continue to ban Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from attending a regional summit next month.

The decision to exclude Maduro from the Summit of Americas was taken by former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.

But with Kuczynski's resignation last week as he faced impeachment there was speculation his successor would look to reverse the decision. Vizcarra said Tuesday that he would leave the decision to his foreign ministry.

A ministry official later agreed to reveal the decision to The Associated Press only on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to discuss the matter with the press.