Police fatally shoot woman driving car dragging officer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Authorities say a police officer in Alabama has fatally shot a woman driving a car that was dragging another officer.

Montgomery police Capt. Regina Duckett tells news outlets that two officers responding to a stolen vehicle call late Tuesday morning approached the car, at which point it took off, dragging one of the officers underneath. The second officer pulled a gun and fired at the driver, who died from her injuries.

The woman hasn't been identified.

The dragged officer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and later released. Both officers have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with protocol, and Alabama's State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.