Report: Key unofficial bishop in Vatican-China deal released

VATICAN CITY — A Catholic missionary news agency says an underground Chinese bishop who is a key player in a proposed Vatican-China deal over bishop nominations has been released.

AsiaNews says Mindong Bishop Vincenzo Guo Xijin was taken into police custody to prevent him from celebrating a Holy Week Mass. He was released Tuesday after a night in detention.

His removal came as the Vatican seeks to sign a deal with Beijing that would regularize relations between China's underground and state-controlled Catholic churches, by having the Vatican recognize seven bishops not chosen by the pope and having Guo step aside.