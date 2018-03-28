Riot, fire breaks out at Venezuela police station

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan authorities are investigating a riot and fire at a police station where relatives say dozens of detainees were being kept in cells in squalid conditions.

The incident happened Wednesday at a police station in Carabobo state, about 100 miles (160 kilometres ) east of Caracas.

Officials offered no information on what happened or whether there were any casualties.

Dozens of men and women who said they had relatives inside the station gathered outside crying and screaming to demand information about their loved ones. The crowd clashed with police in riot gear. At one point, officers hurled tear gas to disperse the crowd.