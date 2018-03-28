News / World

Riot, fire breaks out at Venezuela police station

Relatives wait to hear news about the fate of detained prisoners at a police station where a riot broke out, in Valencia, Venezuela, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. In a state police station housing more than one hundred prisoners, a riot culminated in a fire, requiring authorities to open a hole in a wall to rescue the inmates. (AP Photo/Juan Carlos Hernandez)

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan authorities are investigating a riot and fire at a police station where relatives say dozens of detainees were being kept in cells in squalid conditions.

The incident happened Wednesday at a police station in Carabobo state, about 100 miles (160 kilometres ) east of Caracas.

Officials offered no information on what happened or whether there were any casualties.

Dozens of men and women who said they had relatives inside the station gathered outside crying and screaming to demand information about their loved ones. The crowd clashed with police in riot gear. At one point, officers hurled tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Clashes between prisoners and guards are not uncommon in Venezuela.

