School shooting suspect's brother to challenge $500k bail

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The brother of the suspected Florida high school gunman is scheduled to be in court for reconsideration of his $500,000 bail on a trespassing charge.

Attorneys for Zachary Cruz are expected to argue Thursday that the bail is excessive. His bond was originally $25, typical for such a case.

The 18-year-old was arrested March 19 after police found him skateboarding at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High after school. Administrators had told him not to come on campus.

Cruz is the younger brother of Nikolas Cruz, who is accused of killing 17 students and staff members at the school Feb. 14. The Cruz brothers attended Stoneman Douglas but didn't graduate.