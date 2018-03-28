Sean Spicer to help raise funds for Sen. Warren's challenger
BOSTON — Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is wading into the Massachusetts U.S. Senate race.
Spicer will be the featured speaker at a fundraiser for Republican state Rep. Geoff Diehl on April 12 at the Union Oyster House in Boston.
Diehl is among a handful of Republicans challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who's up for re-election to another six-year term in November. The Whitman resident served as Donald Trump's campaign co-chairman in Massachusetts during the 2016 presidential election.
Two other Republicans are vying for the chance to unseat Warren: Beth Lindstrom is a Groton resident and one-time aide to ex-Gov. Mitt Romney. John Kingston is a business executive from Winchester.
Warren began the year with more than $14 million in her campaign account, far ahead of her challengers.
Spicer left Trump's White House after a few months.
