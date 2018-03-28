Second person charged with helping infant smoke marijuana

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man has been charged with helping an infant girl smoke marijuana in a video seen by millions online.

Allan Maldonado made a short appearance Wednesday in a Raleigh courtroom on misdemeanour charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and marijuana possession. Arrest warrants say he helped cause the 1-year-old girl to smoke marijuana in videos that sparked outrage after they went viral last week.

Maldonado, who's 18, asked the judge to appoint a public defender.

The girl's mother was arrested last week on charges including child abuse and marijuana possession. The baby was placed with child protective services.