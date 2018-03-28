Students walking against gun violence to reach destination
A
A
Share via Email
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Some Wisconsin students who have taken their demonstration against gun violence on the road are reaching their destination — House Speaker Paul Ryan's home turf.
About 40 students launched a "50 Miles More" march from Madison on Sunday. They're expected to make it to Janesville Wednesday where they'll hold a rally. It is unclear if Ryan will be in Janesville when the students arrive.
The students say they want a ban on military style weapons, a ban on accessories to turn semi-automatic weapons into automatic weapons, a four-day waiting period on all gun purchases, background checks on all gun sales and raising the legal purchasing age on guns to 21.
Adult volunteers are walking with students who are spending the night in schools along the route.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Calgary homicide victim, Nadia El-Dib, remembered as 'a very beautiful girl'
-
Boy in Nova Scotia seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle near school
-
CTV Atlantic announces Kalin Mitchell as new meteorologist to replace Cindy Day
-
‘Covert’ tactics may be coming in Barry and Honey Sherman murder probe: Police