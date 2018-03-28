Students walking against gun violence to reach destination

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Some Wisconsin students who have taken their demonstration against gun violence on the road are reaching their destination — House Speaker Paul Ryan's home turf.

About 40 students launched a "50 Miles More" march from Madison on Sunday. They're expected to make it to Janesville Wednesday where they'll hold a rally. It is unclear if Ryan will be in Janesville when the students arrive.

The students say they want a ban on military style weapons, a ban on accessories to turn semi-automatic weapons into automatic weapons, a four-day waiting period on all gun purchases, background checks on all gun sales and raising the legal purchasing age on guns to 21.