Tax hikes to avert teacher walkout poised for final vote

OKLAHOMA CITY — A package of tax hikes to generate hundreds of millions of new dollars for teacher pay and avert statewide school closures is set to be voted on in the Oklahoma Senate.

The vote late Wednesday would be on a bill to increase taxes on cigarettes, fuel, lodging and oil and gas production. It needs a three-fourth's majority to pass the Republican-controlled body. The House already passed the plan, which is designed to generate about $450 million for lawmakers to spend.