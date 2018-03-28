Tax hikes to avert teacher walkout poised for final vote
A
A
Share via Email
OKLAHOMA CITY — A package of tax hikes to generate hundreds of millions of new dollars for teacher pay and avert statewide school closures is set to be voted on in the Oklahoma Senate.
The vote late Wednesday would be on a bill to increase taxes on cigarettes, fuel, lodging and oil and gas production. It needs a three-fourth's majority to pass the Republican-controlled body. The House already passed the plan, which is designed to generate about $450 million for lawmakers to spend.
Oklahoma teachers, who have not had a raise since 2007, have set a statewide walkout for Monday to pressure lawmakers. Oklahoma would be the second state this year where teachers walked out. West Virginia educators won a 5
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Why this Alberta hockey mom is proud of her viral breastfeeding photo
-
Calgary homicide victim, Nadia El-Dib, remembered as 'a very beautiful girl'
-
Protesters say restaurant owner made show of carving, eating meat in front window
-
Province announces new rules for smoking dope, fines could reach $2,000