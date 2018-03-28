The Latest: Branch hit hot air balloon before fiery landing

PHOENIX — The Latest on a hot air balloon that crashed and caught fire outside of Phoenix (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board says a hot air balloon carrying 13 people crashed outside Phoenix after it was punctured by a tree branch.

NTSB spokesman Chris O'Neil says preliminary reports indicate a branch punctured the balloon's colorful outer covering known as the "envelope" Wednesday morning.

O'Neil says the branch then caught fire.

Everyone on board was able to evacuate safely in an area of mostly dry brush just north of Phoenix. The group then tried to use fire extinguishers to put out the blaze, which had consumed the balloon's basket.

O'Neil says it's not yet known if the pilot was trying to land when the puncture occurred.

The NTSB and the Federal Aviation Administration are both investigating.

___

11:05 a.m.

Authorities say a hot air balloon reportedly carrying 13 people crashed and caught fire next to a dirt road in the desert in north Phoenix, starting a small brush fire but causing no injuries.

It's not immediately known what caused the Wednesday morning crash, which Phoenix Fire Department Capt. Jake Van Hook says started "only a small amount of fire" which crews quickly extinguished.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says there are no reports of injuries to the 13 people on board and that no other information is immediately available.

A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman did not immediately respond to an emailed request for information.