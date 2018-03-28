The Latest: Closings begin in case of Orlando shooter's wife
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Latest on the trial of a woman accused of helping her husband plan a mass shooting at a Florida nightclub (all times local):
11 a.m.
Closing arguments are underway in the trial of a woman accused of helping her husband attack the gay nightclub Pulse in Orlando.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Sweeney on Wednesday told the jury that Noor Salman "knowingly engaged in misleading conduct" when she spoke to the FBI in the hours after the attack, and helped her husband Omar Mateen plan the attack as well. Mateen killed 49 people in 2016.
Salman is charged with obstruction and providing material support to a terrorist organization.
Sweeney says Salman didn't know that Mateen was going to the Pulse nightclub. She thought he was going to Disney. The government alleges that Salman knew Mateen had guns and she also instructed him to lie about his whereabouts that night to his mother.
3:05 a.m.
Closing statements are expected to begin in the trial of a woman accused of helping her husband plan his June 2016 mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Florida.
Prosecutors have said Salman knew Omar Mateen was buying ammunition, helped him spend money before the attack and knew about his plan when he left home the night he killed 49 people in 2016.
