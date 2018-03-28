The Latest: Cuomo dismisses talk of casino bail out

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Latest on the New York state budget talks: (all times local):

___

3:45 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is pouring cold water on the idea of giving state assistance for a struggling upstate casino.

The Democrat told reporters Wednesday that he doesn't want the state to get into the business of bailing out private businesses.

His opposition to new subsidies for the del Lago Resort and Casino is likely to sink a proposal to reduce the amount del Lago pays to the state each year. That idea was floated Tuesday during negotiations over a new state budget.

Del Lago opened last year in the Finger Lakes, one of four new upstate gambling facilities authorized by voters.

Del Lago said in a statement that the casino is having a hard time competing with a nearby tribal casino owned by the Oneida Indians.

___

10:21 a.m.

The possibility of a pay raise for state lawmakers has emerged as a bargaining chip as Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders work to pass a new budget ahead of a deadline.

Sunday is the start of a new state fiscal year and the deadline for a new budget. But lawmakers want to finish in time for the Jewish Passover, which begins Friday at sundown, or Christian Easter, which is Sunday.

Senate Leader John Flanagan said after meeting Tuesday evening with Cuomo, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Independent Democratic Conference leader Jeff Klein that a pay raise for legislators is being discussed.

Lawmakers are paid $79,500 a year, not including stipends they can earn for leadership posts.

The budget is expected to total around $170 billion.

___

12:12 a.m.

New York lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo are working to pass a new state budget ahead of the Easter and Passover weekends.

Sunday is the start of a new state fiscal year and the deadline for a new budget. But lawmakers want to be out of town in time for the Jewish Passover, which begins Friday at sundown, or Christian Easter, which is Sunday.

First they must strike deals on a variety of budget proposals, including some that have little to do with state finances.

They include a new uniform sexual harassment policy for state workers and officials, a new tax on opioid manufacturers and a plan to impose surcharges on taxi and Uber rides in the heart of Manhattan.