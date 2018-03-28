The Latest: Nebraska targets abortion providers in budget

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Latest on a Nebraska budget bill aimed at abortion providers (all times local):

8:40 p.m.

Nebraska is on pace to pass a budget that could deny federal money to Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, at least temporarily.

Lawmakers advanced a budget Wednesday night that would prevent health clinics from getting family-planning dollars if they perform abortions or refer patients to clinics that do. Referrals would be allowed in emergencies.

It also would require health clinics to demonstrate physical, financial and legal separation from abortion providers. Opponents say Planned Parenthood won't have time to legally separate its abortion and non-abortion services before the bill goes into effect.

Because it's in the budget, lawmakers would have to approve the measure again next year.

The 44-4 vote followed two failed attempts to advance the budget. One final vote is required before it goes to Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts.

4:55 p.m.

A dispute over abortion has led to a budget standoff in Nebraska that could disrupt other state services and force lawmakers into a rare special session later this year.

Nebraska's state finances fell into limbo after lawmakers failed twice to advance a wide-ranging budget bill because of a dispute over health clinics that refer women to abortion providers.

At issue is a provision requested by Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts that would deny federal family-planning money to health clinics if they perform abortions or refer patients to abortion providers. Ricketts says the budget should reflect Nebraska's status as a "pro-life state."