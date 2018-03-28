Thousands of Ghanaians protest defence accord with US
ACCRA, Ghana — Thousands of people have marched in the streets of Ghana's capital to protest a
Protesters gathered Wednesday with signs that said "Ghana not for sale." Many said they would continue protests until the government amends the agreement. Ghana and the U.S. have long had ties, but protesters say the new agreement gives the U.S. too much, and could make Ghana a target.
The U.S. will contribute about $20 million to Ghana's military in training and equipment. The U.S. will also have access to Ghana's radio spectrum, airport runways and can deploy troops.
Demonstrators said they don't want a U.S. military base in Ghana. The U.S. has said the agreement won't lead to a base.
