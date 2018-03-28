Trump: Good chance NKorean leader will do 'what is right'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says there's "a good chance" that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon) will "do what is right for his people and for humanity" and make moves toward peace.

In a pair of tweets early Wednesday, Trump says Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) has told him a meeting Xi had with Kim this week "went very well."

Trump says that according to Xi, the North Korean leader "looks forward" to meeting the American president. The White House has said Trump plans to meet Kim by May amid nuclear tensions between the two nations.