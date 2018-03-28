Trump hotel business fails to undo Panama coup
WASHINGTON — A new arbitration ruling says President Donald Trump's family hotel business has lost a bid to regain control of the luxury hotel in Panama that ousted his brand.
The decision dashes the Trump Organization's hopes of reversing its high-profile eviction from the property. The 70-story luxury high-rise on Panama City's waterfront now renamed the Bahia Grand Panama.
The owners sought to fire Trump's hotel management firm last year, citing poor performance and damage to Trump's brand. After the Trump Organization called the firing a contract violation and refused to leave, the owners waged a successful fight to take physical control of the property earlier this month.
Panamanian judicial officials already helped the hotel owners oust Trump's business from the property and the arbitrator on Tuesday declined to undo the eviction.
