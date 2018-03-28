UK police make new arrest in major 2015 jewel heist

London police have made a new arrest in the 2015 Hatton Garden jewel heist, one of the largest burglaries in English history.

Police said Wednesday that a 57-year-old man was taken into custody the day before on suspicion of burglary after a search of his home in the Islington neighbourhood of London. The man has not been identified or charged. Police say a number of items were seized during the search.

The Hatton Garden gang of mostly elderly men drilled through a concrete vault wall in London's diamond district over the Easter holiday in April 2015 and ransacked more than 70 safe deposit boxes. Prosecutors say they stole cash, jewelry and gold worth more than 14 million pounds from the vaults.