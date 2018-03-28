UN calls for $150M for urgent relief in Syria
DAMASCUS, Syria — A U.N. official in Syria says aid groups need $150 million to provide urgent relief to a quarter-million people recently displaced by separate offensives by the Syrian government outside Damascus and by Turkish-led forces in the north.
He says another 180,000 displaced Syrians are in need in the northern town of Tel Rifaat, after Turkish forces seized the Kurdish-controlled town of Afrin.
On Wednesday, he told reporters in Damascus that "finance is coming, but is still beneath the required level."
