US economic growth in Q4 revised up to 2.9 per cent rate
WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy grew at a solid 2.9
The Commerce Department says the gross domestic product, the country's total output of goods and services, was growing at a faster clip than its previous estimate of 2.5
The updated growth figure reflected in part more spending by consumers in services including auto repairs. Overall consumer spending grew at the fastest pace in three years.
