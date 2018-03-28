US stock indexes mostly higher in early trading; oil slides
The major U.S. stock indexes were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday as gains by health care and consumer-goods companies offset losses elsewhere. Energy companies declined as crude oil prices headed lower. Bond yields continued to decline. The market was coming off a steep sell-off led by a slump in technology stocks.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.1
IN GOOD HEALTH: Investors bid up health care stocks. Incyte led the pack, gaining $2.29, or 2.7
PRIVACY REVAMP: Facebook, which has taken a beating in recent days over privacy concerns, rose 1.8
ROUGH ROAD: Tesla fell 4.5
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude lost 81 cents, or 1.2
BOND YIELDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.76
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 106.18 yen from 105.54 yen Tuesday. The euro fell to $1.2339 from $1.2402.
MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX lost 0.3
