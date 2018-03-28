US: We won't pay over 25 per cent of UN peacekeeping anymore
The United States is saying it will no longer shoulder more than a quarter of the multibillion-dollar costs of the United Nations' peacekeeping operations.
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said so Wednesday at a Security Council debate on peacekeeping reform.
The U.S. is the biggest contributor to the U.N.'s 15 peacekeeping missions worldwide. Washington is paying about 28.5
President Donald Trump's administration has complained before that the budget and the U.S. share are too high. At Washington's urging, the current budget is $570 million below last year's.
Haley said the U.S. will work to make sure cuts in its portion are done "in a fair and sensible manner that protects UN peacekeeping."
The General Assembly sets the budget and respective contributions by vote.
