Wife says observer on sunken boat 'traumatized'
HONOLULU — The wife of a federal observer who was aboard the fishing vessel that sank off the coast of Hawaii on Sunday says her husband, a humorous adventurer and outdoorsman, was shaken by the dramatic event.
Sherri Dysart, who lives in Shelton, Washington, said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday that she didn't even know the vessel sank until Tuesday when she received a call from the contractor her husband, Steve Dysart, works for.
On Wednesday morning she spoke to her husband by satellite phone as he sat aboard another fishing vessel that is ferrying him and seven other rescued crewmembers to Oahu.
Dysart said her husband was mostly uninjured, though he does have some bumps and bruises, but he seemed somewhat traumatized.
