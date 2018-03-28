News / World

Wildfire closes a stretch of Interstate 95 in Florida

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Authorities say a brush fire has shut down part of Interstate 95 in Florida.

News outlets report that smoke from the blaze forced the highway's closing Wednesday afternoon for about 7 miles (more than 10 kilometres ) south of Daytona Beach.

State forestry officials say the fire started as a burn pile that got out of control.

Bulldozers were cutting lines to contain the wildfire. Firefighters say the fire was producing 30-foot (9-meter) flames.

