Wildfire closes a stretch of Interstate 95 in Florida
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Authorities say a brush fire has shut down part of Interstate 95 in Florida.
News outlets report that smoke from the blaze forced the highway's closing Wednesday afternoon for about 7 miles (more than 10
State forestry officials say the fire started as a burn pile that got out of control.
Bulldozers were cutting lines to contain the wildfire. Firefighters say the fire was producing 30-foot (9-meter) flames.
