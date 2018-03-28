Woman sues after rental home was used to shoot pornography
MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman has filed a federal lawsuit accusing her tenant of using her Martha's Vineyard home to shoot pornographic videos without telling her.
The lawsuit filed this week says Leah Bassett had no idea when she rented out her home in 2014 that it would be used to shoot adult films.
Bassett says the filmmakers used "nearly every room of her home for their porn production purposes," including her bedrooms, sofas, dining room table and laundry room appliances.
Bassett says the "highly disturbing discovery" has caused her emotional and psychological distress.
The lawsuit was filed against the adult film company, Quebec, Canada-based Mile High Distribution Inc., and several individuals. Jon Blitt, Mile High Media's
