2 ex-cop lawmakers: Deny parole for killer of 2 policemen
ALBANY, N.Y. — Two ex-law enforcement officers-turned-lawmakers are asking state parole officials to reconsider releasing an inmate who has served 44 years in prison for killing two New York City police officers.
Herman Bell is scheduled to be released from prison April 17 after being granted parole this month. He and two other members of the Black Liberation Army were convicted of fatally shooting Waverly Jones and Joseph Piagentini after luring the officers to a public housing complex in 1971.
Ex-New York City police officer Martin Golden and former Erie County sheriff and state trooper Patrick Gallivan are both Republican state senators. On Thursday, they called on the parole board to reconsider Bell's release.
They say board members didn't consider key aspects of Bell's case, including the wishes of the slain officers' families.
