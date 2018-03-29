3 HALO Trust staff killed in Nagorno-Karabakh mine blast

YEREVAN, Armenia — Three workers of the HALO Trust de-mining organization have been killed and two injured in a mine explosion in Azerbaijan's separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region.

All the victims were local residents, the presidential administration of the unrecognized republic said.

Nagorno-Karabakh has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces since a 1994 cease-fire. Azerbaijan claims that Armenia's military also has troops in the region.