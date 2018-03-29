African-American history museum offers 'Walk-up Wednesdays'

WASHINGTON — The National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. is testing a pilot program that allows individuals to enter with timed-entry passes on Wednesdays next month.

News outlets reported Wednesday that "Walk-Up Wednesdays" will allow museum officials to test a no-pass-required entry to the Smithsonian museum.

On April 4, 11, 18, and 25, individuals who walk up without timed-entry passes may enter the museum on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The museum's founding director, Lonnie G. Bunch III, said in a statement that the goal of the pilot program is to provide greater access for the public while maintaining the safety and security of our visitors.