Al-Qaida attack on Yemeni checkpoint kills 9 troops

SANAA, Yemen — A Yemeni official says a suspected al-Qaida attack on a checkpoint in the southeast has killed nine soldiers and wounded four others.

Hisham al-Jabri, a military spokesman, said Wednesday's attack in the Hadramawt province targeted an elite unit set up by the United Arab Emirates, which is part of a Saudi-led coalition battling the country's Houthi rebels. He says five attackers were killed.