Body found near highway identified as missing Marine recruit

CANTON, Mass. — Remains found near a Massachusetts highway have been identified as those of a Marine recruit whose disappearance has been under investigation by police.

The Norfolk district attorney's office said Thursday the body found a day earlier is that of 21-year-old Joseph Brancato. The office says an autopsy performed Thursday hasn't established the cause of his death.

A person who stopped to help a motorist in distress on the southbound portion of Interstate 95 on Wednesday spotted the remains in the woods off the highway.