California molester who kept 'child love' manual sentenced

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — A 25-year-old Southern California man who kept a document on his computer titled "How to Practice Child Love" has been sentenced to 125 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting children as young as 5.

David Goodman, a one-time Disneyland employee, was sentenced Wednesday.

Prosecutors say the Banning man assaulted children ranging in age from 5 to 11. He was arrested in 2014 and convicted last month.

Prosecutors say Goodman wrote a detailed confession letter that said the best way to gain access to kids was by befriending single mothers, whom he described as "easy targets."

He also volunteered at a children's theatre group.

