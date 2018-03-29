China appeals to Washington to give up tariff plan

BEIJING — China's Commerce Ministry has called on Washington to discard a tariff plan it warned might set off a chain reaction that could disrupt global trade and said Beijing will "fight to the end."

A ministry spokesman, Gao Feng, gave no new details Thursday of how Beijing might respond to Trump's proposed tariff hike on $60 billion of Chinese goods in a dispute over technology policy. But Gao repeated warnings that China would defend its interests.

At a regular news briefing, Gao said Trump's tariff plans "may trigger a chain reaction" of import controls by other governments and harm global economic growth.